Three people to appear in court on human-trafficking charges

Three people to appear in court on human-trafficking charges
(PSNI)
Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 21:12
Claudia Savage, PA

Three people are to appear in court charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and brothel keeping.

The 35-year-old woman and two men, aged 29 and 26, have also been charged with controlling prostitution for gain and money laundering offences.

The charges follow a significant operation conducted jointly between the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and Romanian authorities, into an organised crime group on Thursday.

It focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The 29-year-old man has also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for paying for sexual services.

They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

More in this section

Deirdre Jacobs 25th Anniversary of Disappearance Gardaí appeal for information on 25th anniversary of Deirdre Jacob's disappearance
PSNI stock Car hijacked and set on fire in Co Armagh
12,600 people in emergency accommodation marking new record high 12,600 people in emergency accommodation marking new record high
Place: Northern Ireland
<p>Minister for Justice Helen McEntee during a press briefing at Government Buildings, Dublin (Picture: PA)</p>

Helen McEntee will meet with assaulted US tourist’s family if they wish

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd