The daughter of one of Ireland’s most notorious killers has revealed how Sinéad O’Connor reached out to her and “spoke up for children in care".

Heidi Conroy, whose father Ronnie Dunbar is serving a life sentence for killing her friend and former foster child Melissa Mahon in 2006, said the singer made contact after her own son Shane died in State care last year.

O’Connor became aware of several care leavers' stories after Shane's death and contacted Heidi to say: “Speak up, don’t remain silent”. The singer also spoke to the brother of Daniel McAnaspie, an orphan who was just 17 when he was murdered in care in 2010.

“I felt honoured, it was such an inspiration to have her (Sinead) acknowledge me,” Heidi told the Irish Examiner. "She didn’t have to, but she did because she felt as strong about the care system as I do.

“Her child Shane died in care. Sinéad helped me make my voice louder. She said that I, and others who were in care, helped ‘pick her up off the floor after Shane’s death just by messaging her’.

“She (Sinead) spoke up for children in care in her darkest hour after the death of her son."

Ronnie Dunbar was sentenced to life in jail in 2008 for the manslaughter of Melissa Mahon who was believed to be pregnant with his child when he strangled her. He was later sentenced to 15 years for raping his daughter Heidi whom he made help dump her friend’s body in a lake after he killed her.

Heidi was just 15 years old and pregnant with her first child when she was taken into care. She was placed in the former mother and baby home in Bessborough in the early 2000s with her daughter.

Both mum and child were eventually moved to other units in Dublin and Donegal. “I was shouted at by care workers,” said Heidi.

I remember, when they took my baby, it was recommended by a psychologist that we should not be separated but we were. That still haunts me to this day.

“I got my daughter back. I was so lucky.

“Sinead messaged me online and I couldn’t believe it. My heart was so broken for her child, Shane. He was in the care system when he died. That should not have happened”.

Daniel McAnaspie

Meanwhile, Daniel McAnaspie’s case was part of a review that highlighted how more than 190 children had died in care over a 10-year period. His younger brother Keith McAnaspie said Sinéad was a source of great comfort when she reached out to him.

“I felt inspiration to know that somebody out there, as well known as Sinead, took the time to acknowledge my family and circumstances.

“She was in that situation herself and she felt what we were feeling. She felt let down by the system.

“She knew we had the power to fight the system with her behind us and that is what she wanted. She wanted more people to speak up, and she gave us a voice to fight for my family.

“She spoke out about her son and other people in the care system, it wasn’t just for her, she was doing it for everyone. We have really lost Ireland’s angel she was very special. I want to say thank you to her, we all do."