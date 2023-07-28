Car hijacked and set on fire in Co Armagh

The PSNI has appealed for information about a vehicle hijacking in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 15:10
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The occupants of a car were threatened during a vehicle hijacking in Co Armagh.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Markethill area on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11pm we received a report that a car had been flagged down by three men while travelling along the Bessbrook Road.

“The men threatened the occupants of the car, a Toyota Hilux Invincible, and demanded that they get out.

“The car was found on fire a short time later on the nearby Tullyallen Road.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2287 of 27/07/23.”

