12,600 people in emergency accommodation marking new record high

The number of people homeless in Ireland has risen yet again, with 12,600 people in emergency accommodation at the end of June another new record high.
The latest figures from the Department of Housing show that there were 8,835 adults and 3,765 children recorded as homeless last month.
At the end of May, there were 12,441 people in emergency accommodation, according to Department of Housing figures, meaning the figures rose by 1% in the space of a month.
Advocates have warned the ending of the no-fault eviction ban would lead to a spike in homelessness, but the Government has repeatedly stood over its decision.