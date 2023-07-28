12,600 people in emergency accommodation marking new record high

12,600 people in emergency accommodation marking new record high

The figures rose by 1% in the space of a month. Picture: Norma Burke/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 14:03
Sean Murray

The number of people homeless in Ireland has risen yet again, with 12,600 people in emergency accommodation at the end of June another new record high.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show that there were 8,835 adults and 3,765 children recorded as homeless last month.

At the end of May, there were 12,441 people in emergency accommodation, according to Department of Housing figures, meaning the figures rose by 1% in the space of a month.

Advocates have warned the ending of the no-fault eviction ban would lead to a spike in homelessness, but the Government has repeatedly stood over its decision.

More to follow...

More in this section

An Garda Scott Medal Presentations Garda Commissioner has McEntee's 'absolute confidence' ahead of no-confidence vote
Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres World Tour S Coldplay fans go round in circles as Music of the Spheres tour sells out
Sinead O'Connor former House Flowers Sinéad O'Connor was finishing new album and planning tour before her death
#Homelessness
<p>The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a warning about the Dunnes Stores pie. Picture: Food Safery Authority of Ireland</p>

Dunnes Stores pie recalled as it may be unsafe for customers with allergy

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd