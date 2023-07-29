Colm O'Gorman: 'Sinéad's activism made me feel less alone, less afraid to speak out' 

It was late one Saturday night in January 1995, and I was I struggling to sleep. I was living in London, and the following week I was due to travel home to Wexford to report the rape and abuse I had suffered as a teenager at the hands of a Roman Catholic priest.

I was anxious and restless, uncertain, and afraid of what I was about to open up, of having to battle the demons that I had forced myself to ignore for so many years.

I turned on the TV and by some mad coincidence switched over to Channel 4 to find a live late-night discussion programme that was exploring the impact of the Catholic Church on attitudes to sex in Ireland. I remember [former taoiseach] Garret FitzGerald was on the panel, along with a Catholic cleric. With 10 minutes left to go, the host announced that Sineád O’Connor had been watching and had arrived at the studio to join the conversation.

In those short 10 minutes, Sineád wasted no time in naming hard truths. In her powerful, intense but softly spoken way, she said there had been sexual abuse happening in the church in Ireland for generations, that there had been physical and emotional abuse of children throughout Ireland, and most importantly, she named the wider social impact of this abuse on wider society.

She was phenomenal

She spoke of the way it has shaped cultural attitudes to parenting and to children and how damaging this had been. She spoke of the Catholic Church’s moral responsibility for all of this. She was phenomenal.

Just over two years after she had ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US prime time TV and all the vile condemnation, vitriol and death threats she received for that incredible piece of activism, undaunted by it all, here she was speaking truth once again. Fearlessly.

Sineád knew that truth mattered. She knew naming the truth was fundamental to change, to confronting the terrible things that we humans do to each other. She knew that in doing so she could force us to face uncomfortable truths, while also reaching out with great love to those who had been hurt and abused.

She did it with grace, and clarity, and such a searing calmness that it could not be ignored. She did it then, and she never stopped doing it.

Sineád was an extraordinary artist, and an incredible performer. Her activism though, was never performative.

She knew that every time we speak such truth, we open up a crack of light, a small chink in the darkness that leaves so many people silent and alone, banished to the margins of society. And those cracks of light are extraordinarily powerful.

After seeing Sineád that night, I felt less alone, less afraid of what was to come, of what had to be done. She steadied me and strengthened me, even though she did not know me at all. She did all of that by just being her, and she did time and time again it for hundreds of thousands of people around the world. She never stopped doing it, right up to the very end.

Acts of love and solidarity

Sineád was an extraordinary artist, and an incredible performer. Her activism though, was never performative, and as we heard so often over the past week, was matched by countless private acts of love and solidarity.

The public outpouring of love and grief since her death has been extraordinary, and I hope it is of some comfort to her family and to all those who loved her in the midst of their own grief. Sineád was loved.

Perhaps one of the ways in which we can honour her now is to be inspired by her humanity, her courage and her love and concern for others. She never missed an opportunity to reach out, to use her platform to offer solidarity and love to those who most needed it.

Sineád told people who needed to hear it that they matter, that they are loved. She had particular concern for those on the margins, victims of sexual, physical and emotional violence, LGBTQ people, for women’s rights, for victims of racism and for migrants and refugees.

Just a few months ago, she received the Classic Irish Album award at the Choice Music Awards. Accepting the award she said: "I'm really delighted with this, thanks. And I want to dedicate it to each and every member of Ireland's refugee community. Not just the Ukrainian ones, you're all very welcome in Ireland. And I love you very much and I wish you happiness. Thank you."

I love you too Sinead, and thank you, for the gift of you and the love that you brought to so many. We will miss you terribly.