Coldplay fans go round in circles as Music of the Spheres tour sells out

Insanity.

Supposedly, some fella once said it was doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

No one told Coldplay fans who hadn’t managed to get a pre-sale code for the legendary band’s European tour next year — which includes four nights in Croke Park.

Having managed to already get my hands on what appeared to be a golden ticket that even Willy Wonka would be jealous of, I was much more relaxed as I sat down to go about my day on Friday morning.

That was until, my reputation as the Ticket Master (christened so by one of my good friends) came ahead of me and I was tasked by two work mates with trying to get any kind of ‘normal’ ticket to any of the four nights.

I say normal — not even my colleagues are insane enough to give Chris Martin between €500 and €1,000 for an “eco-friendly lounge wristband”, early entry onto a pitch and a “welcome cocktail” on arrival.

So, once again, I found myself confronted with the actual Ticketmaster. To their credit, I have probably purchased tickets around 4-500 times using the website for gigs and events around Ireland, the UK and Europe without any major qualms.

But after Tuesday’s 'disasterclass' which saw their site crash multiple times for thousands of eager fans, I wasn’t expecting much to be fixed 72 hours later. Sure enough, once general sale started at 10am, reports surfaced almost immediately on social media that there were problems.

The dreaded Blue Screen of Death, people getting to the front of the queue and being kicked out before payment was completed, problems getting into the lobby itself — all issues that came up on both Tuesday and Friday.

The hopes of many came to a blunt halt at 10.55am. That was when MCD, who are running the gigs, told their social media followers that all four nights were now “completely sold out”.

However, compare that to what Ticketmaster had flashed up to those still waiting in the queue. “We have no more tickets available for this morning's sale. We recommend checking back frequently as additional tickets may become available.”

So, are they sold out or not?

Those with a glass-half-full attitude stuck around, so much so that nearly 45 minutes after the ‘sold out’ message, there were still upwards of 70,000 people in some of the queues. The glass-half-empty crew was not among them, having opted to jump before the crushing inevitability was confirmed.

I was a part of the latter crew, thus leaving my colleagues disappointed and downgrading my status from ‘ Ticket Master’ to either ‘ Completely Useless’ by one upset pal or ‘ Jammy Git’.

The latter, seemingly, is what everyone who managed to get one of the 320,000 tickets for Croke Park had to be.

They will enjoy the Music of the Spheres tour in the capital next year — everyone else may as well have just gone around in circles.