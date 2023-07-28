Gardaí very concerned for welfare of man missing for over a week

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help locating a man who has been missing for over a week.
Patrick Boyle, 68, was last seen last Thursday evening, 20 July on Cherryfield Road in Crumlin.
Both gardaí and Patrick's family are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Patrick is described as being six foot and of slim build with short grey hair and hazel green eyes.
It is not known what Patrick was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.