Sinéad O’ Connor faced many adversities in her life, but never a chorus of boos.

Just days after she caused global outrage in October 1992 when she tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live, she was booked to play at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It was her first live event since she shocked the world live on prime-time TV with her stance against clerical child abuse. Folk legend Kris Kristofferson introduced her to the audience.

“I’m real proud to introduce this next artist whose name’s become synonymous with courage and integrity,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, Sinéad O’Connor.”

The place erupted in a chorus of boos as she walked on stage. She stood at the mic, head somewhat bowed, with a slight smile, as the jeers rained down.

“Thank you”, she said in her small voice, but the boos just got louder.

The band eventually played the opening chords of Dylan’s 1979 classic “I Believe in You,” but they were soon drowned out.

Sinéad just stood there, alone, in the centre of the stage.

Kris Kristofferson comforts Sinead O'Connor after she was booed off the stage during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on October 17, 1992. Photo: AP

After another minute or so, Kristofferson walked back on and stood by Sinéad as if to shield her from the abuse. He whispered words of encouragement in her ear.

The band tried again, but Sinéad signalled for them to stop. Unaccompanied, she then sang a portion of Bob Marley’s “War,” just as she had on Saturday Night Live, before running off the stage.

Kristofferson would later tell Miriam O’ Callaghan what he said to Sinead when he walked on stage.

“The promoters told me to go out and get her off the stage, but I wasn’t going to do that. I walked out to her and whispered ‘don’t let the bastards get you down’. She smiled and said: “I’m not down".

“It was very courageous. It seemed to me very wrong, booing that little girl. But she was always courageous.”