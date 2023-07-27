Man, 50s, dies after collision between car and tractor in Meath

Man, 50s, dies after collision between car and tractor in Meath

A Garda sign after a road collision. Picture: Stock

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 07:08
David Kent

A man in his 50s has died after the car he was driving in Meath collided with a tractor.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the car had suffered fatal injuries during the collision in the R157 at Moygaddy, near the Kildare border.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage, to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 8252211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

Read More

Tom Dunne: Other-worldly, remarkable, jaw-dropping, Sinéad's passing is a bitter blow

More in this section

Man killed following collision in Roscommon Man killed following collision in Roscommon
An Garda Scott Medal Presentations Gardaí to vote on motion of no confidence in Commissioner
Irish Singer Musicians Sinead O'Connor 'Deeply loved by the people of Ireland': Tributes pour in for Sinéad O'Connor
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar lights a candle during a visit to the memorial to the Heavenly Hundred at Maidan Square, Kyiv (PA/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Ireland unlikely to offer condolences to Russia if Putin dies, Varadkar says

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd