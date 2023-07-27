Man, 50s, dies after collision between car and tractor in Meath

A man in his 50s has died after the car he was driving in Meath collided with a tractor.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.
The driver of the car had suffered fatal injuries during the collision in the R157 at Moygaddy, near the Kildare border.
No other injuries were reported.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage, to contact them.
A spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 8252211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."