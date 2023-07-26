Man killed following collision in Roscommon

A man has been killed following a single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon this afternoon.
Emergency services attended the scene at around 2.40pm on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.
The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was fatally injured in the incident.
His body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital and an autopsy will be carried out in due course.
A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.