US plane that carried weapons through Shannon was not checked for cluster bombs

A US aircraft carried weapons through Shannon Airport last weekend, but was not checked for cluster bombs, the Department of Transport has confirmed.

Last Saturday, an Omni Air aircraft on contract to the US military and using a US Transportation Command callsign landed at Shannon Airport having flown from Anchorage in Alaska, having arrived there from Savannah in Georgia.

It then flew on to Poznan airport in Poland. It has since stopped at a number of US air force bases en route back to Shannon.

The US agreed to send cluster bombs to Ukraine earlier this month, with US president Joe Biden defending the decision, saying it would help stop Russian tanks from advancing. The munitions were banned by a 2008 global convention of which Ireland was not only the lead signatory but the host of the adoption. Cluster bombs open in mid-air and scatter hundreds of bomblets over a wide area, and can cause severe injury and death long after conflicts are over.

Irish government leaders were strongly critical of the US move and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, whose department oversees the movement of US troops through Shannon, said the Government is willing to take action to prevent the US military moving the bombs through Ireland. Pressed further on whether the Government would block flights if needed, Mr Ryan said they would.

“Yes is my answer, because clearly in my mind, talking to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about this, we’re all of a similar view. We’ve taken a strong position on the use of cluster munitions and we retain our position.”

The carriage of any weaponry requires an exemption under the official Air Navigation (Carriage of Munitions of War, Weapons, and Dangerous Goods) Orders. Such exemptions are relatively common, with 115 given for flights in to or out of Shannon so far this year.

However, despite the strong words from Government leaders, a department spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the flight was not checked.

“Omni Air International was granted an exemption by the Minister for Transport, pursuant to Article 5 of the Air Navigation (Carriage of Munitions of War, Weapons, and Dangerous Goods) Orders 1973 and 1989, to carry munitions of war on the flight in question, no inspection of the flight was performed.”

Edward Horgan of the Irish Peace and Neutrality Alliance said that the lack of clarity was concerning.

“We don’t know if there were cluster bombs on board, but neither does the Government. The Irish Government has signed up to the convention and by allowing the use of Shannon, they have made it likely that it will happen. Assurances from the US and CIA have been broken in the past.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that statements by government leaders needed to be matched by action.

“If the Government criticism over the outrageous decision of the US to send cluster bombs to Ukraine is to mean anything, they should ensure that Irish territory isn’t used to transport them.

“The Government often says good things but doesn’t follow through, especially with regard to the US military.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said that there were “sad parallels” with the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan when rendition flights are alleged to have come through Ireland.