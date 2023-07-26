Ireland down but proud of another battling World Cup display

Small margins and big hearts encapsulated the end of Ireland’s World Cup odyssey today in rainy Perth.

Katie McCabe’s opener, scored direct from a corner, had the 17,000 at the Rectangular Stadium and multiples watching near and far yearning for a knockout clash against England, but two Canadian goals either side of half-time descended them to the canvas.

The loss — following up a similar slender defeat to co-hosts Australia — officially puts them out of contention for the necessary top-two spot.

Next Monday’s final fixture against Nigeria in Brisbane will garner the same level of preparation were it a decider, as Ireland are eager to return home with at least one win bagged.

“This will take a day or two to digest what tonight consisted of,” McCabe said after an own-goal by Megan Connolly and close-range strike by Adriana Leon had cancelled out her fourth-minute screamer early in the second half.

My message to the girls at the end was of how proud I am of every single player. The journey we’ve been on to get here in the last few weeks, the highs and lows of players missing out through injury and disappointments.

“Having 16,000 of our fans inside the stadium made it feel like our Tallaght home but on the other side of the world.”

A late withdrawal in the warm-up for Heather Payne, struggling with hamstring trouble, paved the way for Áine O'Gorman to win her 119th cap and become the only ever home-based player, male or female, to grace the World Cup.

After they complete this journey on Monday, the focus turns to September 23 when the Girls in Green experience playing at Aviva Stadium for the first time when they take on Northern Ireland in the inaugural Nations League competition.

“We have closed the gap,” stressed Ireland manager Vera Pauw afterwards.

“Our team has grown at the World Cup but beating these top nations is the next step.

“As Katie says, we will qualify more often for finals because this team is now too good to not qualify.”