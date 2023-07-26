Wildlife rescuer helps after hedgehog with broken pelvis gives birth to five hoglets 

A hedgehog with a broken pelvis was able to give birth to five hoglets safely this week, thanks to the intervention of a wildlife rescuer.

Veterinary nurse Yvonne McCann, who runs Hedgehog Rescue Dublin, is regarded as one of the country's leading hedgehog rescuers.

Ms McCann posted an x-ray image of the hedgehog showing how her pelvis was broken.

She wrote online: "Female hedgehog, 1.2kg. Broken pelvis and just gave birth to five hoglets. Doing great so far.

"Hedgehogs are amazing. All content, fed and happy for tonight. I won't look at them for a week or so to let her settle with them."

It comes at a time when hedgehog numbers are in decline.

While there are no official numbers of hedgehogs, it is estimated there are around 5,000 in Ireland.

The hedgehog with a broken pelvis. Picture: Hedgehog Rescue Dublin

That figure comes from an annual survey led by researchers at the University of Galway who appeal to the public every year to help identify hot spots for hedgehogs around the country.

This project is an expansion of the All-Ireland Hedgehog Survey which is online since it was established in 2020.

It is supported by volunteers across the country who are trying to help stop the decline of the animal by rescuing them when sick or injured and providing rehab and care.

One of those is veterinary nurse Bev Truss who runs the Hogsprickle Wildlife Carers in Clare.

She posted images of a release of a hedgehog, which her centre helped rehabilitate.

Daisy the Hedgehog was rescued by Hogsprickle Wildlife Carers in Clare.

She wrote online: "The best feeling in the world is releasing a wild animal or bird back to their wild lives.

"This adult female, Daisy, came in 10 weeks ago after being found out during the day walking very slowly along a main road.”

The sanctuary later discovered she was pregnant and "gave birth to two beautiful hoglets".

Daisy was released safely into an organic habitat this week after her recovery.