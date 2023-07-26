Man struck by lorry after leaving vehicle following separate collision

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently conducting an examination of the scene. File Picture; Larry Cummins

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 13:37
Steven Heaney

A man has died after being struck by a lorry after leaving his vehicle following a separate crash in Co Galway.

At approximately 5am on Wednesday, a man in his 50s was involved in single-vehicle crash on the M6 at Ballygarraun West in Athenry, Co Galway.

The motorist then exited his vehicle and was subsequently stuck by a lorry.

The male driver of the truck, also aged in his 50s, was uninjured in the collision. 

After gardaí and emergency services personnel attended the scene, the man's body was removed to University Hospital Galway. An autopsy will take place in due course. 

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently conducting an examination of the scene. The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident. 

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Road traffic crashPlace: Galway
