More than 410 people died by suicide last year

Some 412 people died by suicide in Ireland last year with the figure lower than that recorded in the years before the pandemic, the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention annual report shows.

The number of these preventable deaths remains noticeably lower than before the pandemic when data for 2019 showed 524 such deaths. Last year’s data is similar to 2021 when 399 people died by suicide, and also lower than 2020.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler welcomed the updates on how people are being helped by the national suicide and self-harm reduction strategy Connecting for Life.

Implementing this strategy will help to “achieve an Ireland where fewer lives are lost to suicide”, she said.

“Suicide prevention remains a key priority for me and for this Government, and I am heartened by the progress evidenced in this annual report,” she said.

Funding provided to the National Office for Suicide Prevention has increased from €5m in 2012 to €14m in 2022, underlining the importance placed on this work.

The annual report shows 21 organisations providing suicide prevention and mental health supports are funded through an investment of €7m in the NGO sector. The report states they do “invaluable work”.

Some 12,000 people have undertaken evidence-based suicide and self-harm prevention training.

The office has also worked with 23 HSE resource officers for suicide prevention around the country, and published an Irish Probable Suicide Deaths Study which informs reduction efforts.

The office also published research carried out with people who lost a loved one to suicide, and this is being used to shape suicide prevention services, the head of the National Office for Suicide Prevention (NOSP) John Meehan said.

He said staff have a “concerted focus” on suicide prevention.

The report also notes data around self-harm which is gathered to help prevent this happening. The data comes through a register of incidents involving people who come to hospital emergency departments after an episode of self-harm This shows between 2010 and 2020, rates of self-harm decreased.

This was most noticeable among men with a 17% decrease, and there was also a 5% decrease among women although it remains an issue for young women.

Among events supported in Cork and Kerry to boost mental health is Together at the Castle which will be held in Mallow on September 10 this year.

The free community event includes entertainment, recreational activities, workshops and information spaces provided by up to 50 local community groups to boost awareness of mental health supports.

The Kerry Student Support Care Team also received funding, as did a mental health awareness initiative for the FAI Women’s National League – Flag Your Feelings.

In the Midwest, including Limerick, funding was provided to update, reprint and share crisis service cards, leaflets and services posters. Mental Health First Aid Ireland training was also funded for Traveller women in Limerick city.

