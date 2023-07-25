AI-generated story about refugees 'deeply disturbing'

A story about refugees which was generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and published on the websites of several regional newspapers has been criticised by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The story ran online on sites owned by Iconic Media, including Limerick Live, and was titled ‘OPINION: Should refugees in Ireland go home?’, a headline the NUJ described as "deeply disturbing".

Instead of a reporter’s byline, it said “by AI Generated” and included a note saying the piece was written by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot.

The headline was later changed to read: “Can we trust artificial intelligence?”

NUJ Irish secretary Séamus Dooley said the headline change did not materially reduce the union's concern. He said:

The original question was deeply disturbing, and I think that to change the heading and to present it as being an experiment in AI is disingenuous, actually.

“First of all, I’m not sure that I accept it was an experiment. But why would you pick a topic as incendiary as that? I think you can’t un-ring a rung bell, and I would prefer that they had the courage of their dubious conviction if that’s what it was.

"And if it was a mistake, then they should have admitted it was a mistake rather than trying to dress it up as something else.”

He said a similar story written by a reporter would include local and national context, relevant agencies, or NGOs and perhaps personal stories.

He also noted the original question was asked of the platform by a person — as that is how the system works.

The NUJ is developing policies around use of AI in media, he said, adding: "The preferential should be that AI does not replace journalists’ judgement. It cannot replace journalists' judgement, neither can it be blamed for errors of judgement."

The publication also raised issues for him around editorial processes.

“These are stories that are generated centrally by Iconic, and there is concern among staff that they are being seen as somehow responsible for them,” he said.