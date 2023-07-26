Suspect identified for Áras an Uachtaráin and Government Buildings bomb hoaxes

Gardaí believe they have identified an individual suspected of being behind half of the six hoax bomb threats to State institutions and buildings in recent weeks.

Áras an Uachtaráin and Government Buildings were among the premises targeted in a spate of incidents over a 10-day period.

The suspect is said not to be aligned to any structured organisation and specialist officers do not think he is capable of making good on his threats.

All of the six bomb calls have been established as hoaxes, but they caused a considerable amount of disruption to government departments and State institutions affected.

There appears to be some “copycat” element as other people are believed to be behind at least some of the cases.

Whether the suspect started the process or reacted to another case is not yet clear.

All the cases have been directed centrally to the Special Detective Unit for investigation.

The SDU investigates threats to State security and is the operational arm of the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service.

The suspect identified appears to have no links with organisations that might pose a threat to the State and may be working by himself.

It may also be the case that the individual has personal or health factors that could have played a role in his actions.

As of yet, it does not appear the man was acting for a particular ideological motive other than to cause confusion and to gain attention.

As well as Áras an Uachtaráin and Government Buildings, other premises targeted include the Department of Justice and the Department of Enterprise.

Some of the calls were made directly into the buildings while a smaller number were through Garda Command and Control via 999 calls.