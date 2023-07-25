Shane MacGowan’s wife thanks fans for support as he receives hospital care

Shane MacGowan’s wife thanks fans for support as he receives hospital care

Singer Shane MacGowan has been in hospital receiving care (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 16:49
Naomi Clarke

The wife of The Pogues star Shane MacGowan has thanked well wishers for their support as the singer continues to receive hospital care.

Victoria Mary Clarke posted an image on Twitter of her smiling alongside the Irish singer as he lay in a bed dressed in a medical gown.

In an update posted on Monday, she tweeted: “I just wanted to thank everyone who is sending love and prayers for ⁦@ShaneMacGowan

“We really appreciate it and bless all of you and anyone anywhere who is having health challenges! ⁦@poguesofficial.”

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.

From the 1980s, he lead punk band The Pogues who are best known for their hit song Fairytale Of New York which was released in 1987.

In 2018, The Pogues frontman and journalist Victoria Mary Clarke tied the knot in a small ceremony in Copenhagen in Denmark in front of guests including Johnny Depp.

Read More

Shane MacGowan: Tory members caught dancing to Fairytale of New York during lockdown 'really funny'

More in this section

Calculating energy efficiency and energy bill papers Taoiseach: Energy supports will be included in Budget
Eoin and Dylan Fitzpatrick funeral Hundreds attend funeral of ‘devoted’ father and ‘one of a kind’ son who died on holiday in Turkey
Fisherman lands catch of a lifetime blue lobster – for the second time Fisherman lands catch of a lifetime blue lobster – for the second time
MacGowanPlace: UK
PSNI stock

Public warned not to approach man who went missing from custody while handcuffed

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd