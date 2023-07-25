Heatwaves create 'vicious cycle' of emissions through surge in air conditioning use

Suffocating heat across the world has led to a surge in the use of air conditioning—creating a "vicious cycle" of greenhouse gas emissions through increased electricity demand.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that "with electricity prices still elevated in many regions as a result of the global energy crisis, people are also feeling the heat in their pockets", as it spelled out the consumer, as well as health, costs of the current global heatwave.

People are often paying more than double what is needed to keep cool due to inefficient air conditioners, the IEA said.

Its data show that temperatures of 30C typically spikes air conditioner weekly sales by around 16% and that in the current event, Google searches are up 25% worldwide compared with averages for this time of year over the past decade.

Much of Europe has seen temperatures reach in the high 30Cs and even 40Cs as July looks set to break all previously recorded temperatures, similar to June which recorded its hottest ever month globally.

Greater usage of air conditioners is straining power systems around the world, the IEA said.

It added that while cooling represents around 10% of global electricity demand, it can drive a rise in electricity demand of more than 50% in summer in the hotter countries. In the hottest regions of all, cooling can account for over 70% of electricity peak demand.

Better information is needed for consumers who often pay more for inferior air conditioners, the IEA said.

"According to the latest market data, the typical air conditioner sold is less than half as efficient as the highest-performing product on the market. This is the case in every region of the world. And opting for a more efficient model does not always carry a higher price tag."

It means policymakers across the world must go quicker when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and encouraging more energy efficiency, the agency concluded.

Heatwaves are amongst the deadliest natural hazards with thousands of people dying from heat-related causes each year, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said this month as the European heatwave took hold.

A study published this month estimated that 61,000 people may have died in heatwaves last year in Europe alone, after a number of countries saw their temperature records fall.