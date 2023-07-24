Gardaí appeal for information on missing woman 30 years after her disappearance

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on a woman who disappeared in Dublin 30 years ago on Tuesday.
Eva Brennan was last seen in Rathdown Park in Dublin 6 on July 25, 1993. She was 40 years old at the time of her disappearance.
On Monday, gardaí and Eva’s family renewed an appeal to the public for any information which may bring this investigation into Eva's disappearance to a conclusion.
Eva was described as being 5’7” tall with blue eyes and slim build. When last seen, she had short, mid-brown hair and was wearing a pink tracksuit with tight fitting leggings.
She also had a red shoulder-bag containing keys and other personal documents, and wore a man’s gold watch with a leather strap.
Anyone with any information which could assist gardaí has been asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.