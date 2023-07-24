Fears child psychiatric beds will not reopen by September

Psychiatric nurses believe it is “unlikely” that 11 beds closed over a year ago in the country’s biggest inpatient child psychiatric unit will reopen by September.

It comes as HSE figures confirm that the beds remain shut, some 14 months after they were first closed due to staffing shortages.

The HSE and the Government had hoped to reopen the beds — accounting for almost half of the 24 beds in Linn Dara, west Dublin — by September 2022, with that target being extended to early 2023 and missed again.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said: “There have been just 13 beds operational in Linn Dara since May 2022 despite assurances that they would open that September. There have been further assurances that they would open this September but it seems unlikely given staffing and recruitment difficulties.”

It said it would take 16 additional nurses to reopen the beds and that “there is no indication that this can be achieved”, adding there was already heavy reliance on agency staff and overtime.

“Nationally, PNA estimate that there are just 43 operational beds where Vision for Change recommended there be 100,” it said.

“This situation is not sustainable and needs to be urgently examined and addressed and a creative and innovative way of recruiting staff and retaining them must be developed urgently.

“On the current experience, the recruitment and retention of staff to the new National Children's Hospital will pose significant challenges.”

'Huge concerns'

Dr Anne Kehoe, president of the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) said: “The PSI has huge concerns that access to the safe inpatient environment is missing due to the lack of available resources, namely staff to provide the care needed.

“It is essential that we have the capacity to meet the needs of vulnerable children and young people suffering from significant mental health difficulties as there may be nowhere else for them to go.”

She said this could be “devastating” for a child and their family, where inpatient care is needed, adding: “In 2023 this is unacceptable."

Dr Kehoe said action must be taken to treat those with mild to moderate illness at primary care level, saying there were currently over 10,000 waiting to access Primary Care services.

If they are left untreated, their condition can become more severe and impactful on a child's life.

She said: “We need to urgently increase capacity in the system at all levels as demand is far surpassing capacity with the needs and rates of children and young people presenting. Staff retention is key as many dedicated staff are leaving the under-resourced system.”

Mental Health Reform said they were “deeply concerned” at the shortages in inpatient Camhs beds.

“Of particular concern is the closure of 11 beds in Linn Dara, which has been in effect for over a year now,” said ceo Fiona Coyle. “Unless recruitment and retention issues are urgently addressed, children will continue to be denied the appropriate mental health care they require.”

She said long delays for mental health treatment can have “an adverse effect on families and children” who need early intervention.

She said that while the challenges of recruiting staff were significant, the staffing crisis “directly results from poor workforce planning and inadequate leadership across government”.