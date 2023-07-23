Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob business with axe and knife

Frederick Street North in Dublin's city centre Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 10:30
David Kent

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a premises in Dublin city while holding a knife and an axe.

At around 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon, he entered the premises on Frederick Street North, just off O'Connell Street.

He was allegedly armed with a knife and an axe and threatened members of staff.

He fled the foot on scene as gardaí were notified.

A short time later, they conducted a search operation where the suspected offender was located.

The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating gardaí.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at a garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Monday, July 24 at 10.30am.

