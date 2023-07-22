Flooding hits Donegal as rain warning issued for 13 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning covering 13 counties.

The affected areas include Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo.

During this period, spells of heavy rain are expected, which may result in localised flooding in some places.

Earlier today, Donegal saw some serious flooding in parts with a number of businesses forced to close.

Due to persistent rain, roads look like rivers in Raphoe #Donegal pic.twitter.com/eNdniVVJ7Q — Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) July 22, 2023

The alert is set to remain in effect until 11 am on Sunday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says we might have to wait until next month for a bit of summer weather.

"The main thing that I would remind people is that, from a meteorological point of view, August is still summer," he said.

"So we hope that August will certainly improve and we'll see something better than what we have in July."

Ossory Show cancelled

Meanwhile, the Ossory Show, a prominent agricultural event in the Midlands, has been impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

The show's committee has made the decision to postpone the event for health and safety reasons.

Certain areas of the showground have become waterlogged, making it unsafe to proceed with the event which was scheduled for Sunday.

The organisers are optimistic that the 125th show can be rescheduled to take place on the following Sunday.

The committee will convene again to reassess the situation and make further arrangements accordingly.