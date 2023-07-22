Flooding hits Donegal as rain warning issued for 13 counties

Flooding hits Donegal as rain warning issued for 13 counties

A racegoer dashes from the bookmakers stalls in heavy rain during day one of the July Juddmonte Irish Oaks Weekend at Curragh Racecourse, County Kildare. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 22:29
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning covering 13 counties.

The affected areas include Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo.

During this period, spells of heavy rain are expected, which may result in localised flooding in some places.

Earlier today, Donegal saw some serious flooding in parts with a number of businesses forced to close.

The alert is set to remain in effect until 11 am on Sunday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says we might have to wait until next month for a bit of summer weather.

"The main thing that I would remind people is that, from a meteorological point of view, August is still summer," he said.

"So we hope that August will certainly improve and we'll see something better than what we have in July."

Ossory Show cancelled 

Meanwhile, the Ossory Show, a prominent agricultural event in the Midlands, has been impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

The show's committee has made the decision to postpone the event for health and safety reasons.

Certain areas of the showground have become waterlogged, making it unsafe to proceed with the event which was scheduled for Sunday.

The organisers are optimistic that the 125th show can be rescheduled to take place on the following Sunday.

The committee will convene again to reassess the situation and make further arrangements accordingly.

Read More

Almost 1,300 people refused entry at Dublin Airport this year

WEATHER CENTRE

Check out the Irish Examiner's WEATHER CENTRE for regularly updated short and long range forecasts wherever you are. Rainfall and temperature charts are also available.

More in this section

McDonald’s to investigate allegations Irish worker was taunted over rape McDonald’s to investigate allegations Irish worker was taunted over rape
Nearly €340k worth of cannabis seized off passenger at Dublin Airport Nearly €340k worth of cannabis seized off passenger at Dublin Airport
Infant in critical condition following collision with vehicle in Waterford Infant in critical condition following collision with vehicle in Waterford
#WeatherOrganisation: Met Éireann
<p>Stephen Termini (centre) was punched and kicked in the head by a gang of youths on Store Street just after he left his guesthouse accommodation on nearby Talbot Street. Picture: Michael Rizzuto/GoFundMe</p>

US tourist assaulted in Dublin has suffered 'life-altering injuries', says son

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd