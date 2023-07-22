Nearly €340k worth of cannabis seized off passenger at Dublin Airport

Revenue have seized €340,000 worth of herbal cannabis after intercepting a passenger arriving at Dublin Airport.

Officers were undergoing the usual risk profiling when they noticed a passenger who had disembarked from a flight from Los Angeles.

When they opened up his baggage, they discovered around 17kgs of herbal cannabis.

The man was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station, where he remains on Saturday morning.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.