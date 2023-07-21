Finance minister says Government has no plans to tax cars by weight in the short-term

The Finance Minister has indicated taxing larger and heavier vehicles to make up the shortfall from dwindling returns from fossil fuel-powered cars is not on the short-term agenda.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

A paper from the Tax Strategy Group (TSG), which is a Department of Finance advisory arm since the 1990s, published this week states it is “likely in the medium to longer term, vehicle taxes may shift to a weight-based vehicle tax or surcharge in order to protect the vehicle tax base”.

As more people switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and cars with fewer pollutants, taxes collected on the more polluting cars will fall away, creating a deficit of around €1.5bn. Currently, taxes on cars in Ireland are based on emissions rather than weight, as is the case in countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium.

Environmental campaigners have long called for heavier and bulkier vehicles to pay more in tax, arguing that the likes of SUVs are unnecessary for Irish drivers.

However, Michael McGrath said the strategy papers published this week were advisory and did not have any “political input”.

Speaking in Cork, the Finance Minister indicated such a system would be for future governments to decide.

It is certainly the case that over time, the taxation that we collect from the transport sector will reduce because more and more people are buying EVs. Of course, the amount of excise that we collect will also reduce as behaviour changes, and as the transport system is electrified.

“Over time, that is something that the Government and future governments will have to consider, how we provide for any loss of revenue in that area, by other decisions that may need to be made.”