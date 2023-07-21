Weekend washout to begin on Friday evening as heavy rain showers in store

Heavy rain will make this weekend a complete washout, with showers set to sweep across Ireland on Friday evening.

As the rest of Europe melts in record-breaking temperatures, Ireland has seen humid weather take over, with a mixture of rainy days and dry heat the last couple of weeks.

Met Éireann is absolutely certain of the next couple of days though, with umbrellas and wellies being needed.

The national forecaster said Friday will start relatively fine, their rainfall radar shows a heavy band of rain coming across the island from the northwest from about midday onwards.

The latest update reads: "Wet this afternoon and evening as outbreaks of rain and drizzle extend across most areas. The rain will be heaviest in the west and north, bringing the possibility of localised flooding. High temperatures of 15 to 19C."

The rainfall radar for Friday evening at 8pm.

It continues overnight, with "heavy bursts" of rain causing spot flooding as we head into Saturday morning.

"Further outbreaks of rain" are expected on Saturday, with Met Éireann warning of possible heavy falls.

"Mild, humid and rather misty with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15C."

Europe faces red alert as Italian islands hit 46C

The Irish weather is similar to what we're seeing in Europe - though with marginally lower temperatures - as storms sweep across the continent in the aftermath of record temperatures.

In Sicily, where the European record of 48.8C was registered in August 2021, the thermometer climbed to 46C and 47C on Tuesday and Wednesday in parts.

Seven firefighting planes and nine helicopters were required to put out a fire in Athens in the wake of similar temperatures on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Moroccan man aged 42 died from a heat-related issue after collapsing on a street in Murcia on Wednesday in 42C conditions.

While back in Italy, over 110 people sustained injuries after the north-eastern region of Veneto was hit on Thursday by extreme weather, including large hailstones.