Man in critical condition following assault in Galway

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Galway in the early hours of this morning.
The assault happened on Dominic Street at approximately 2.30am.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance.
He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.
Any road users, including taxi drivers and pedestrians who may have camera footage, and were in the area of Dominic Street, Galway between 2am and 2:45am on Thursday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Galway Street Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.