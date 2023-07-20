Man in critical condition following assault in Galway

Man in critical condition following assault in Galway

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 21:11
Sally Gorman

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Galway in the early hours of this morning.

The assault happened on Dominic Street at approximately 2.30am.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Any road users, including taxi drivers and pedestrians who may have camera footage, and were in the area of Dominic Street, Galway between 2am and 2:45am on Thursday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Galway Street Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

McEntee promises 'tough response' after US tourist attacked

