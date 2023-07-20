Two healthcare centres in Cork among five found 'non-compliant' by watchdog

Five community healthcare centres run by the HSE have been found to be “non-compliant” during routine inspections, a report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has revealed.

The investigations, published on Thursday by Hiqa, followed 27 inspections at designated centres across the country over the past year. It revealed how there was a “generally good level of compliance” with the regulations and standards in 11 centres.

Inspectors also identified non-compliance with regulations and standards in 16 inspections. The report also found five non-compliant reports published on centres operated by the HSE — three of which were community healthcare organisations.

Two centres in Cork had a number of non-compliant findings against them. They include Cork St Laurence Enable Ireland Disability Services Limited and Cork Oakvale Health Service Executive.

A judgment of not compliant means the provider or person in charge has not complied with a regulation and considerable action is required to come into compliance.

The Cork Enable Ireland centre was found to be non-compliant in areas including registration and regulation.

The inspection said the service was not compliant when it came to the renewal of registration and “a lease of the property for the term of the registration cycle had yet to be obtained.” It also had a finding against it in governance and management.

The report said: “The registered provider had appointed a governance structure to oversee the day-to-day operations of the centre. However, there was not clear lines of accountability, authority, and details of responsibilities in all areas of the governance of the designated centre to ensure the effective delivery of service provision.”

It was compliant in other areas such as “residents' rights, protection against infection and general welfare and development.”

The report said: “Improvements were required in residents’ contracts, premises, and the general oversight of a centre operated by Enable Ireland Disability Services Limited.”

Cork Oakvale Health Service Executive was also found to be non-compliant in a number of areas such as training and staff development, notification of incidents, general welfare and development, residents' rights, and fire precautions.

Good practice

Meanwhile, Cork Woodbine Lodge Nua Healthcare Services Limited was highlighted as one of the centres where “good practice” was observed by inspectors.

The report said: “At a centre in Cork operated by Nua Healthcare Services Limited, residents’ rights were actively promoted.

“With staff supporting one resident to maintain their cultural identity through use of their first language, having links with local community groups, attending religious services and having access to a translator.”