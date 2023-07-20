Shots fired at Antrim house ‘potentially linked to loyalist feud’

Two shots have reportedly been fired at a house in Newtownards in Co Antrim which police believe may be linked to a feud between loyalist drugs gangs.

There were four people, including two children, in the house at the time and while no-one was injured, the property received extensive damage.

Police received reports of the shots in the Stirling Avenue area at 12:55am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the shooting was “potentially” linked to the loyalist feud between drugs gangs in the area.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported following what was a completely irresponsible and reckless attack which could have had extremely serious consequences,” the force said.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are (at too) early (a) stage to determine who was involved and a motive.

“At present, however, we are potentially linking this report to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a loyalist feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

“Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday morning shortly before 1am, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“You can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 64 of 20/07/23 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”