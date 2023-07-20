GAA teams up with Dublin university to create the hurley and sliotar of the future

GAA teams up with Dublin university to create the hurley and sliotar of the future

Dublin City University are creating a fully-funded PhD position on the integration of research around hurley and sliotar performance.  Which will hopefully improve the performance and reliability of the sport equipment.

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 19:30
Sean Murray

The men of Limerick and Kilkenny may be taking to the field in a bid to secure the Liam MacCarthy Cup this weekend, but just down the road from Croke Park is a new project aimed at defining the future of hurling in Ireland.

The GAA has teamed up with Dublin City University to create a fully-funded PhD position on the integration of research around hurley and sliotar performance, which will “provide a more comprehensive understanding of the mechanical properties in the pair’s relationship”.

The eligibility criteria are very specific, with applicants required to have an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering. Applicants with degrees in other relevant STEM disciplines will also be considered.

The PhD programme will begin in September and last for four years.

Professor Dermot Brabazon, from the DCU School of Engineering, said: “The ability to apply metallic and mechatronic engineering to help ensure high quality within the hurley and sliotar is the focus for this project.

“This is an excellent project opportunity for an engineer to work on with us in DCU and the GAA to advance quality assurance for the game.” 

The appliance of science

The project will develop a robotic arm, mimicking a human arm, to test how the hurley and the sliotar interact with each other.

It will look at how the sliotar performs and travels when struck with a consistent level of force, while efforts will be made to ensure the manufacture of hurleys are regulated in a manner where safety is a key desired outcome.

Ash Dieback Disease poses a threat to the supply of ash which is the traditional material for making hurleys.
Ash Dieback Disease poses a threat to the supply of ash which is the traditional material for making hurleys.

The PhD research will also pave the way for the development of hurley standards across the board, including performance characteristics and specifications.

Futureproofing the development of hurleys is another consideration, with Ash Dieback Disease posing a threat to the supply of ash which is the traditional material for making hurleys.

The project will investigate alternative materials that could be used.

The GAA’s director of organisational culture, planning and development Pat Daly said: “Conscious of the ever-evolving nature of change, and the requirement for good regulatory control, the GAA has responded by introducing a SMART Sliotar so that official match balls can be authenticated through the use of a mobile phone app.

“Building on this momentum, and the threat posed by Ash Dieback Disease, it is engaging in a PhD Study with a view to ensuring that this challenge is addressed in the most effective manner possible.”

Read More

Cork hurlers recruit Ian Jones, Torpey apply to patent hurley stick

More in this section

Daire Maguire funeral Funeral held for ‘greatly-loved’ rally car driver Daire Maguire
Police Stock Shots fired at Antrim house ‘potentially linked to loyalist feud’
Cabinet Meeting Good progress in negotiations to secure Stormont restoration, Heaton-Harris says
#All-Ireland Hurling FinalhurleysliotarOrganisation: GAAOrganisation: Dublin City University
<p>RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter Ryan Tubridy has met with director-general Kevin Bakhurst. Picture: Niall Carson/PA</p>

RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst holds meeting with Ryan Tubridy

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd