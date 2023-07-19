Justice Minister condemns 'reprehensible' rock-throwing at politician's home

The Justice Minister has condemned an incident where a rock was hurled through the window of politician's family home as part of an anti-migrant protest.

Gardaí have confirmed they are "investigating an incident of criminal damage" at the home of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Councillor Hugh Lewis in Ballybrack, Co. Dublin, on Monday night.

Amid scenes which saw damage done to another building that is being repurposed to house refugees, a rock with "stop supporting refugees" written on it was thrown through the window of a house. While Mr Lewis does not live at the address, his 78-year-old father does and he was home alone at the time

Speaking in Dublin today, Helen McEntee said that "nobody should have something like this happen to them" and she wished Mr Lewis and his family well.

"What happened was absolutely reprehensible. No individual, be they in politics or not, should have this happen to them. I want to wish the councillor and his family well."

Ms McEntee said she has spoken to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about anti-migrant protests and violence and said there will be "full accountability" for what had occurred.

The minister said that her message for those who travelled to Ballybrack for the protest is that they "do not represent the vast majority of people in this country".

"There are consequences to actions here. I know that gardaí are following up on a number of incidents and charges have been brought."

Ms McEntee said that "an entire community is being disrupted" but maintained that gardaí are "fully on top of what is happening".

When it was put to Ms McEntee that journalists had witnessed fireworks being aimed at the building and gardaí not intervening, she said that gardaí have to take a "step by step approach" to policing protests.