Failure to forecast 'biblical rain' in Cork among complaints to Met Éireann

Cancelled trips, missed appointments, and a failure to forecast "biblical rain" in Cork were among the complaints made to Met Éireann in the first half of the year.

One angry viewer said they had seen nothing in the forecast about the torrential that had fallen across Cork in the spring, forcing them to miss an appointment.

“I don't recall anything in the forecast about the biblical rain that fell in Cork this morning. It was horrendous. It is still dreadful outside. The forecast was full of snow warnings but nothing for torrential rain. My important appointment is now lost," their message said.

“I, at least, would have had a choice to change my appointment had this been forewarned. With your expertise and technology surely this event was obvious.”

Another wrote about how they had cancelled a trip because freezing temperatures and snow had been forecast by Met Éireann.

“Woke up this morning to a beautiful day. Well done,” they said.

One person complained of how difficult it was to make plans due to a succession of forecasts that had proved incorrect.

“Yet another inaccurate forecast,” an email said, “today was promised to be dry all day in Sutton, Co Dublin, on the Met Éireann app. After a sunny morning, there have been thundery downpours since lunchtime.”

Another said a rainfall alert should have been given ahead of torrential rain in Co Clare during March.

“[A] warning was definitely required,” they said.

RTÉ forecast 'unbelievably bad'

One viewer said they found the RTÉ forecast “unbelievably bad”, insisting Met Éireann should do much better.

They wrote: “It races through the different days, settles on Friday while talking about Tuesday, [the] picture bears no relation to what presenter is talking about.”

An incorrect county spelling also spurred one viewer into writing.

“I've just watched the 9pm news and the weather forecast which followed,” they said. “I was surprised to see my county listed in the weather warning with an unusual spelling of Loais instead of Laois! Just bringing this to your notice.”

The increasing reliance of people on their phones for weather information is also highlighted in the records, with the majority of complaints now relating to the app rather than TV or radio broadcasts.

One person wrote about how the app was telling them it was 5C, when it was actually below zero.

They said: “It was exactly the same during the last very cold snap. The app stated day after day that the temperature was 5 or 6 [degrees] when it was actually way below freezing.”

Another wrote about how the app consistently forecast clear skies for Co Dublin three to four days in advance.

“These forecasts differ from other providers and from the real weather once it arrives,” said a message.

“Understanding that it's a forecast but it has consistently had this pattern for about two months now, making it very unreliable.”

One person wondered why the app constantly defaulted to the wrong location.

They said: “Even though I have never been to Trim, Co Meath, the app defaults my location to that location regularly and there is no way to delete it from the list nor to stop this happening.

“I have tried deleting the app and reinstalling it, to no avail.”

Asked about the complaint records, Met Éireann said it had nothing further to add.