Digger and forklift among vehicles set alight in Co Armagh blaze

Several vehicles including a digger and a forklift have been set on fire near Armagh.

The fire was reported in the early hours of Wednesday in the Tullysaran Road area.

Three other vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

The PSNI is appealing for information about the incident which is being treated as having intent to endanger life.

We are appealing for information and witnesses after an arson attack in Armagh early this morning.

A spokesperson said nearby residents had been evacuated and inquiries were continuing.

“This was a serious fire which threatened the lives of the residents of the property beside the yard,” they said.

“Thankfully they were evacuated safely, but extensive damage was caused to the home.

“Electricity lines in the area were also affected.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life. The consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic were it not for the swift actions of our fire service colleagues.

“Our inquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 226 of 19/07/23.”