Digger and forklift among vehicles set alight in Co Armagh blaze

Digger and forklift among vehicles set alight in Co Armagh blaze
A Police Service of Northern Ireland patrol car (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 11:22
Claudia Savage, PA

Several vehicles including a digger and a forklift have been set on fire near Armagh.

The fire was reported in the early hours of Wednesday in the Tullysaran Road area.

Three other vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

The PSNI is appealing for information about the incident which is being treated as having intent to endanger life.

A spokesperson said nearby residents had been evacuated and inquiries were continuing.

“This was a serious fire which threatened the lives of the residents of the property beside the yard,” they said.

“Thankfully they were evacuated safely, but extensive damage was caused to the home.

“Electricity lines in the area were also affected.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life. The consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic were it not for the swift actions of our fire service colleagues.

“Our inquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 226 of 19/07/23.”

More in this section

Referrals to Tusla up 13% in 2022 as CEO calls for more social workers  Referrals to Tusla up 13% in 2022 as CEO calls for more social workers 
Irish Rail suspends services for hours after tragic incident Irish Rail suspends services for hours after tragic incident
Construction industry Tax group recommends no drop in construction VAT, warns about falling motor tax take 
firePlace: Northern Ireland
Inside a Punch Tavern Plc Pub As Shares Rise 3.2%

Price of a pint to rise further as Diageo announces second hike this year

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd