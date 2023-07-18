Ireland faces 'real threat of espionage from China'

Ireland faces a “very real” threat of economic espionage and academic interference from China, leading security experts have said.

The warning follows a report by the intelligence and security committee of the British parliament, which detailed threats to British industry and universities from Chinese authorities.

The report said China exerted its influence in various ways: Over academic institutions by leveraging fees and funding; over academics through inducements and intimidation; over Chinese students by monitoring and controlling, and over think-thanks through coercion.

It said China targets intellectual property, data in key industrial sectors, research on dual-use (civilian and military) technology, and the theft of information.

It said: “Chinese state-owned and non-state-owned companies, as well as academic and cultural establishments and ordinary Chinese citizens, are liable to be [willingly or unwillingly] co-opted into espionage and interference operations overseas. It has been particularly effective at using its money and influence to penetrate or buy academia in order to ensure its international narrative is advanced and criticism suppressed.”

Professor of European politics at Maynooth University, John O'Brennan says: 'Ireland’s close relationship with the United States, along with its position within the EU single market, mark it out for special attention...' File picture: Maynooth University

Edward Burke, assistant professor in the history of war at UCD, said China’s state security ministry is targeting industry and academia across the EU.

“The European Parliament last year expressed serious concern about Chinese espionage activities — overseen by agencies and individuals linked to the Ministry of State Security/People’s Liberation Army — infiltrating European universities and industry to steal data that would give China a military and security advantage.”

He said An Garda Síochána had already closed down an unofficial Chinese police presence in Dublin.

He added: “The threat to Ireland from Chinese economic espionage is very real but, at present, we lack sufficient political attention and counter-intelligence resources to assess the scale of the Chinese intelligence presence and to begin to counter it effectively.”

John O’Brennan, professor of European politics at Maynooth University, said Ireland should not ignore the warnings.

“Given that Ireland is one of the most globalised countries in the world, with hugely important tech and data sectors, it would be a surprise if China wasn’t engaged in similar activities in Ireland,” he said.

“Ireland’s close relationship with the United States, along with its position within the EU single market, mark it out for special attention from the range of Chinese state agencies involved in these activities.”

He said China sought to use Confucius Institutes, of which there are three in Irish universities, to project its ‘soft power’ globally and claimed they were “far from mere cultural agencies”.

Assistant professor in the history of war at UCD, Edward Burke says: 'The European Parliament last year expressed serious concern about Chinese espionage activities.' Picture: UCD

The institutes, based in UCC, UCD, and UCG, state their mission is “to develop stronger educational, cultural and commercial links” between Ireland and China.

Prof O’Brennan said: “We should be very concerned about the nature of academic links between Ireland and China. I believe every Irish third-level institution needs to complete a thorough audit of its presence in and relationships within China.”

The three institutes and the three universities were contacted for comment.

A UCC spokesperson said: “The Confucius Institute’s activities at UCC consist of teaching Chinese as a second language to students while arranging cultural activities and events in Cork.”

China’s embassy in Ireland did not respond. The Chinese embassy in London described the report as a “poisonous report that makes groundless accusations based on fabricated facts to smear China”.