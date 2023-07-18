Ireland has become warmer and wetter in past 30 years, new data shows

Ireland has become notably warmer and wetter in the past 30 years, Met Éireann has said, with this trend likely to continue in the coming years due to climate change.

Met Éireann has published what it called a comprehensive summary of Ireland’s climate averages for the period 1991-2020 as a “crucial benchmark for weather and climate conditions” in the country compared to the previous 30-year period, covering 1961-1990.

“We know that the atmosphere is warming and what we’re seeing at the local and national scale fits the international picture,” its climatologist and project lead Mary Curley said.

Its findings show an overall increase in air temperature compared to the previous 30-year period, with the average yearly air temperature in Ireland standing at 9.8C. This was an increase of 0.7C in that time.

Average temperatures are also higher across the country for all four seasons in the year, the data suggests, with the number of sunshine hours up 5%, or 63 hours, compared to 1961-1990.

Over the last three decades, May has been the sunniest month of the year, followed by June.

The analysis also shows an increase in rainfall of about 7% over the past 30 years, with annual average rainfall at 1,288mm. The west and north of Ireland had the greatest increases in annual rainfall in this period.

Met Éireann added its findings align with the result of its recent climate projections released last month, which confirmed the likelihood of a warmer and wetter climate annually for Ireland.

This data will also contribute to the World Metereological Organization’s Global Climate Averages for 1991-2020 report, due out next month.