Leaving Cert students put off higher-level maths by workload

Students avoid higher-level Leaving Cert maths because they are concerned they cannot handle the workload, a new study has found.

The data shows that students do not avoid the subject because they dislike it or lack the ability.

When asked why they opted to study ordinary-level maths during their Senior Cycle, students tend to point to the time and effort they believe is required for the subject.

The higher-level Maths paper 1 came under fire this year from Leaving Cert students, teachers, and parents who believed the paper was too challenging, especially in light of the fact the cohort of students had not sat a Junior Cycle exam.

New research published in Irish Educational Studies by researchers at Mary Immaculate College, University of Limerick, and University College Cork (UCC) looks at the reasons why students who have the ability choose not to pursue higher level maths, even with the addition of ‘bonus points’.

Students taking part who opted to take ordinary level maths at Senior Cycle, despite achieving a higher-level B or C grade at Junior Cycle, were asked about their reasons for doing so.

When asked what the single most influential factor was on their decision, most (42%) said it was the belief they would struggle with higher-level maths. Another 13% indicated the ordinary-level course would be sufficient to gain entry to their preferred course.

Almost one in 10 (9.7%) cited a lack of confidence in their mathematical ability. A small proportion (1.4%) said it was due to not liking maths and a further 1.4% said it was due to not finding the subject interesting.

One student told the study that higher-level maths was “too difficult” and that there was too much of a jump between the two levels.

I did HL [higher level] maths for 5th year and it caused too much stress. I would get upset before tests and studying and homework was taking up too much time.

Another student told the study higher-level maths was “taking up too much time”.

“I wanted to concentrate on my strong subjects that I enjoy. I didn’t understand how the teacher I had was explaining things.”

Another student told the study it could “take too much time” to get a good grade in higher level maths.

“This would take away from my other subjects. To do well in higher level maths it would need to take the majority of the time I spend studying and other subjects would suffer.”

Researchers Páraic Treacy, Niamh O’Meara, and Mark Prendergast noted it might be argued that the workload for higher-level maths is too heavy and needs to be examined to make it more accessible.

“However, this may ‘water down’ the challenge of studying mathematics at this level and thus leave students unprepared for the challenges that might lie ahead in tertiary-level education and/or the workplace.”