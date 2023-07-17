Man, 20s, arrested following multiple thefts in Dublin

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts on Monday.

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 09:07
Mairead Sheehy

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of alleged thefts in Clontarf, Co Dublin on Sunday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident on the Malahide Road, shortly before 2am on Sunday morning. 

They observed a man, aged in his 20s, with a number of items believed to have been stolen, including five bicycles.

The man attempted to flee the scene and was apprehended by gardaí a short distance away. 

He was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in North Dublin.

A large number of stolen items were recovered including five bicycles, a power washer, chainsaw, leaf blower and various tools.

