Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal

Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal

Irish police are investigating a fatal road crash in Co Donegal (Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 09:22
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 60s has died after a road crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle incident which occurred on the R238 at Tooban, Burnfoot, at about 4.30pm on Friday.

The driver was seriously injured when the car ran into a ditch.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he died.

A post-mortem examination will take place later.

A female passenger in her early 60s was not injured in the collision.

The road was closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Read More

Woman dies after stabbing in Wilton in Cork

More in this section

Plaque honouring Michael Collins unveiled in London Plaque honouring Michael Collins unveiled in London
Vapes ban HSE issues vape warnings due to illegal amounts of nicotine
Cork charity helping Ukrainian refugees secures injunction against its former CEO Cork charity helping Ukrainian refugees secures injunction against its former CEO
CrashPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p> The Future of Media Commission, which was published last July, had called for RTÉ and TG4 to be brought under the remit of NewERA. The recent scandal has sped up the process. Picture: RTÉ.ie</p>

New financial controls at RTÉ and TG4 as broadcasters come under NewERA

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd