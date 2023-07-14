Shipshape at Haulbowline as celebrity uncle cheers on the boys

There was a celebrity appearance at the navy’s headquarters at Haulbowline Island, in Cork harbour on Friday, but he did not eclipse the real stars of the show.

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Rory Cowan was among guests who proudly watched five young cadets being commissioned as new officers in the force.

His nephew, Óran Ó hIrile, 20, from Lucan, Co Dublin, took the oath of allegiance with his colleagues from the 61st Naval Cadet Class in the presence of Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin, and Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

Navy top brass, including Flag Officer Commodore Michael Malone and the Commander of the Naval College Caoimhín Mac Unfraidh were also there to wish the new officers the best of luck with their careers.

Cadets take their oath at the commissioning ceremony for 61 Cadet Class. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mr Cowan said he and the rest of his family felt very proud to witness Óran getting his commissioning scroll and ceremonial sword.

“I came down here with my sister, Maebh, who is Óran’s mother. My father served in the army before I was born and I'd some uncles who also served in it. This is an extremely proud day for all Óran’s family. I think it’s fabulous,” he said.

The latest batch of young officers to be commissioned are a sporting bunch, including a former member of North Midlands Rugby Development Squad and winner of a Leinster boxing medal, a Gaelic football player and a recipient of a 2023 Sea Scouting Ireland Master Mariner Award, who is also a qualified lifesaver.

But the five new officers are also highly trained for the job they will have to do after completing almost two years’ intensive military and nautical courses, which included navigation, seamanship, leadership, communications, marine engineering and naval warfare.

The newly commissioned officers Pierce Hannick, Conall Kiernan, Óran Ó hIrile, John O'Donoghue and Fiachra Scully. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mr Martin said the event marked a "pivotal point" in the young men's careers.

"The State values you and all of your colleagues. The people of Ireland can truly be proud of the wonderful work carried out by the Naval Service," he said.

The men, who also gained invaluable experience onboard ships of the fleet, have commenced their first year of academic study for a BSc in nautical science at the National Maritime College of Ireland in Ringaskiddy.

Conall Kiernan, 26, has the military in his DNA, although he is the first in the family to join the maritime wing. His father is a retired army captain and his brother is a serving lieutenant in the artillery corps.

The native of Donadea, Co Kildare, has a BSc in accounting and finance from TUD and a Higher Diploma in Computer Science from Griffith College Dublin.

John O'Donoghue, 20, from Co Clare, joined the Defence Forces as a school-leaver and most weekends he can be found either watching Cork or playing Gaelic football for his newfound club close to the navy headquarters in Passage West.

Another who joined up straight from school is Athy, Co Kildare, native Fiachra Scully, 20. He is the man who received a Leinster medal in boxing and was a member of the North Midlands Development Squad in rugby.

Newly commissioned officer John O'Donoghue, from Co Clare and formerly of Bantry, West Cork, with parents Breda and Con, and grandmother Christine O'Donoghue. Picture: Larry Cummins

Óran Ó hIrile previously worked as a beach lifeguard for Fingal County Council. He is also an accomplished sea scout and trains between the Malahide Sea Scouts and the Crosshaven Sea Scouts, where he was awarded the 2023 Sea Scouting Ireland Master Mariner Award last March.

Pierce Hannick, 21, from Co Cavan, first fell in love with the sea when he joined the crew of a tall ship sailing from Dublin to Scotland.

Prior to joining the navy, he also studied nautical science at the National Matitime College.

Pierce is already well travelled. His favourite part of the cadetship was being out at sea for the previous 10 months visiting Beirut, Limassol, Malaga, Amsterdam, Newcastle and The Hague.