Man, 30s, seriously injured following collision involving pedestrian and truck 

The male truck driver, aged in his late 60s and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 14:10
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision left a pedestrian in hospital.

The incident, involving the male pedestrian and a truck, occurred at approximately 8.45am on Friday , half of a mile North of Oylegate on the N11, Co Wexford.

The man, aged in his mid 30s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. 

The male truck driver, aged in his late 60s was uninjured. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to take place, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Oylegate on the N11, between 8.30am and 9am, and who may have camera/ dash-cam footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Place: Wexford
