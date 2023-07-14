PSNI officers taking part in Belfast Pride will not be permitted to wear uniform

PSNI officers participating in the Belfast Pride events will not be permitted to wear uniform, a senior officer has confirmed.

Assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said he understood the decision would be disappointing for some, but added that the PSNI had “statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality”.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the Pride parade in Belfast later this month.

In previous years, some police officers have walked in the parade in uniform.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) ACC Bobby Singleton said the decision that officers would not wear uniform would be disappointing for some (Liam McBurney/PA)

A police statement on Friday said the force’s executive team has taken the decision that whilst police will still attend and participate in Belfast Pride events this year, its officers and staff will not take part in uniform.

Mr Singleton said: “Having personally engaged with members of the LGBTQIA+ community at a number of events in recent months and met with our own LGBT+ network on this issue, I know that this decision will come as a disappointment to some.

“As a police service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs.

“Our broader participation in this and other Pride events continues to be an important element of our outreach and engagement highlighting the valuable role that LGBTQIA+ officers and staff play in our service, that we are an employer and service for all and that hate crime in whatever form is wrong.”

The PSNI service policy prohibits officers from wearing their uniform or being identifiable as police when engaging in “cause issues”.

The service policy does however state that officers and staff can participate in such events provided they do so in a personal capacity and do not identify as members of the police.