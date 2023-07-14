Detector dogs cost State €860k — but sniff out contraband worth much more

THE Revenue Commissioners has spent nearly €860,000 on detector dogs over the past 18 months including vet bills, bedding, kennels, leads, and grooming.

Just over €250,000 was spent on the purchase of sniffer dogs as well as ongoing canine handling courses with the aptly-named Wagtail UK Limited.

A further €23,000 was spent on dog food to keep the hounds in the best of health, according to figures provided by Revenue.

There were bills of €56,390 for boarding kennels and spending of €41,000 on independent assessments to ensure the dogs were up to scratch.

Veterinary services cost just over €45,000, which included health checks, specialist consultations, vaccinations, medication, worming tablets and preventative treatments for fleas and ticks.

Revenue added: “A further amount of €176,725.74 was paid to the Office of Public Works to reimburse them for works facilitated by them relating to the installation of kennels, security fencing, lighting etc for the dogs.”

A bill of €240,000 was also run up on the purchase of detector dog vehicles, bringing the total doggie bill since January last year to a cool €859,877.

The detector dogs more than pay for themselves and have been responsible for hundreds of seizures of drugs, cash, and other smuggled goods in recent years.

The dogs typically begin to work at about 18 months of age with a detection career lasting anywhere between six and eight years.

Depending on their breed, their ability to sniff items out is between 1,000 and 10,000 times stronger than that of a human.

Multi-scent

Some dogs are trained as multi-scent and can pick up the whiff of money, tobacco, and cannabis while others are more specialised on a particular type of item.

After they retire, they generally stay in the care of their handler.

Revenue said it currently had 23 detector dog teams which were used alongside other equipment and technology to target fraud, illicit trade, smuggling and organised crime.

A spokeswoman said one of their dogs ‘Flynn’ had even won a law enforcement prize last year at the Golden Paw Dog Awards.

She added: “Operational requirements and arrangements regarding the deployment and use of detection technology and resources, including detector dogs teams, are kept under regular review by Revenue having regard to ongoing risk assessment of smuggling and criminal activities and evolving operational needs.”