Two seriously injured after motorbikes collide with bridge in Kildare

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a bridge in Kildare.
Both men were driving motorcycles when they collided with Healy's Bridge between Prosperous and Kilmeague at around 2.10pm this afternoon.
Both have been taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed between Mylerstown Crossroads and Downings Crossroads earlier this afternoon to allow for a technical examination by garda forensic investigators. It has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.
A spokesperson said: "Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Prosperous and Kilmeague this afternoon, between 1.45pm and 2.30pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
"Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."