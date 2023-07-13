Dave Fanning apologises for Oireachtas 'Nuremburg' tweet

RTÉ Radio DJ Dave Fanning has apologised for an "ill-judged comment" in which he described an Oireachtas committee as a 'nonsensical Nuremberg trial'.

Mr Fanning made the remarks on Twitter on Tuesday evening, in the wake of Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appearing before the Oireacthas public accounts and media committees earlier that day.

He has since deleted the tweet.

In a new tweet on Thursday morning, Mr Fanning wrote: "I want to apologise unreservedly to the Oireachtas Committee for my ill judged comment regarding this weeks hearings. There was no intention to trivialise the proceedings."

During today's meeting of the public accounts committee (PAC), Labour TD Alan Kelly criticised the comments by Mr Fanning.

The TD, who noted that Fanning was a client of Noel Kelly, described the remarks as “very insulting”.

In response, RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst replied: "I don’t know the context of it, all I would say is that is not appropriate from my point of view, that that is a view from an RTÉ employee or contractor, because the work of this committee has been incredibly important in trying to cleanse this."

Last month, Mr Fanning apologised for his "bad" and "poor taste" comments on RTÉ radio following the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam.

At the time, RTÉ received four formal complaints and 41 emails and calls to the RTÉ Information Office giving "negative feedback" in relation to Mr Fanning’s comments.