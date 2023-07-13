Offshore wind energy target hit 'significant milestone' with launch of new regulator

Ireland’s efforts to establish renewable offshore energy has reached a “significant milestone” with the launch of the new Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (Mara), the Government said.

It said the new authority would regulate development and activity in Ireland’s maritime area, which is seven times the size of its landmass, including offshore energy projects.

Its “wide-ranging” remit will include granting marine licensing for specific activities, and compliance and enforcement of maritime area consent applications which developers need for getting planning permission for offshore activities, the Government said.

Ministers Eamon Ryan, Darragh O’Brien and Simon Coveney launched Mara at an event in Rosslare, and said the establishment of Mara marked the beginning of the second phase of its all-of-Government approach to renewable offshore energy and how it develops this resource.

However, it was warned earlier this year that Ireland may lose out on offshore wind investments as the only port on the island currently equipped to be a construction base for wind farms is in Belfast. Issues with port infrastructure will need to be addressed before the widespread rollout of such projects.

An Oireachtas committee heard in May that delays in upgrading Rosslare Port infrastructure would have a knock-on impact on the delivery of 2030 offshore targets and have “broader economic implications” for the country.

Mara chief executive Laura Brien said her organisation was confident in its ability to support the governance of Ireland’s maritime resources.

“In achieving this, we look forward to working with the wide range of stakeholders in the seafood, tourism, transportation as well as offshore renewable energy sectors to deliver on our role,” she said.

The Environment Minister announced two related matters at the Mara launch, including the first designated maritime area plan which will determine the broad area in which offshore renewable energy projects can be developed.

The first area plan is for the south coast and final decisions on these areas will reflect EirGrid’s analysis on the grid capacity needed to connect it to these offshore facilities.

Mr Ryan said: “[This approach] also aligns us with the strategic direction being taken by the world’s leading off-shore wind countries like Denmark and Scotland.”

The second was the launch of a new consultation process for the next phase of offshore renewable auctions. The Government said it wanted these auctions to be attractive to the offshore wind industry, deliver a route to market for significant amounts of clean of clean renewable energy and ensure value for money for electricity customers.

Mr Ryan said the initial auction earlier this year highlighted Ireland’s “enormous potential in the offshore renewables space” and the second one is due to launch later in the year.