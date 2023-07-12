Call for 'more time' on policing bills

There are fresh calls for more time to examine major policing bills going through the Oireachtas.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) says one of the bills provides for “sweeping” monitoring powers for gardaí, while a second bill plans significant overhaul of oversight structures.

The ICCL says “insufficient time and analysis” has been provided to study the proposals.

The bills have undergone public scrutiny before the Oireachtas justice committee, which conducted a private session on the bills on Wednesday.

Last May, the committee completed its hearings on amendments to the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.

“[This] bill overhauls Garda oversight, including by changing the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) into a changed and, in part, newly constrained police ombudsman,” Olga Cronin, ICCL’s digital surveillance policy officer said.

“It creates an independent examiner for security legislation which will provide independent oversight over ‘national security’ policing for the first time but with far too many exceptions.”

Expanding on this, Doireann Ansbro, ICCL's head of legal and policy said: “This bill does not provide for a properly independent police ombudsman and in fact narrows its remit — in a new departure the ombudsman will have to notify the Garda Commissioner if they want to search a Garda station.”

'Toothless'

She added: “The new independent examiner may prove to be toothless. Gardaí can refuse to share information about national security operations with the independent examiner if it will risk ‘international intelligence sources’ — this could be used to avoid oversight, meaning we might never know whether our security forces are violating rights in our name.”

The ICCL continues to have concerns regarding the Garda (Recording Devices) Bill, despite a decision by the Government last month to remove provisions, that were added to the original bill, allowing for facial recognition technology.

This followed pressure from groups such as the ICCL and opposition from coalition colleague, the Green Party, to introducing the technology without detailed, and separate, analysis.

The Government is to introduce separate legislation on FRT later in the year.

Ms Cronin said: “The Recording Devices Bill is providing for sweeping new means for gardaí to monitor and track us in public spaces.

"Gardaí can now track your car without needing permission from a judge; film and record us on public streets using body-worn cameras; and use drones and any new recording device that may be developed in the future without consideration by the Oireachtas. This bill must be amended to safeguard our rights.”

The Garda Commissioner and the Garda staff associations have long sought body-worn cameras, which they say will protect both civilians and members.