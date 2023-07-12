Company contracted to develop children’s hospital 'not meeting contractual obligations'

The company contracted to develop the new National Children’s Hospital is “not meeting its contractual obligations” and no firm date can be given on when the hospital will open, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) CEO David Gunning said that BAM has “not issued a contract compliant programme”, adding “this is unacceptable”.

In a strong statement, he told the Oireachtas Health Committee that the NPHDB has told BAM it has “issued an Employer Claim to withhold 15% of the payments for works completed due to BAM”.

“BAM is not providing sufficient resources to deliver the hospital. This continued lack of resourcing together with poor project execution may lead to further slippage of the substantial completion date if this continues,” Mr Gunning told TDs and Senators this morning.

“To illustrate this point, BAM achieved 67% of its planned output in the last 12 months — this output level fell as low as 34% at certain times during this period. To further illustrate this point, BAMs monthly billing currently should approximate to €15m however, in the last number of months, they are below €10m.”

He said that, based on BAM’s commitments, 3,000 rooms should have been completed by now but only 27 have been “deemed complete”.

Mr Gunning said the contractor continues to submit a large volume of claims and, based on the delay to achieve the completion date, the NPHDB has submited a capital request to the HSE to ensure there are “sufficient funds to bring the project to substantial completion”.

“We know from what it has stated that BAM does not want the children and young people of Ireland to have to wait for the hospital for longer than is necessary,” he added.

“I would urge BAM to consider its behaviour and overall approach to delivering this project. The kind of behaviour that has been experienced simply can’t continue.”