'No decision' on Ryan Tubridy's future this week, says RTÉ director general

Ryan Tubridy is wrong to say he could be “out of a job by Friday”, RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst has said.

Mr Tubridy had told the Oireachtas media committee today it was possible he would be officially removed from his role before the weekend.

However, Mr Bakhurst has rejected this suggestion from the former Late Late Show host, saying that a decision on his future would not be made this week.

Mr Bakhurst said: “There’ll be no decision this week about Ryan. I need to properly consider it.

“It’s a big decision for ourselves, for Ryan. I need to talk to some members of staff about it, to talk to the new leadership team.

“It's a significant decision and I won’t be taking it on my own but it will be my responsibility in the end,” he told TodayFM’s The Last Word.

However, Mr Bakhurst admitted that Mr Tubridy’s reputation had been “undermined” by the payments scandal, adding that he "feels" for him personally.

The new Director General also signaled that the broadcaster's relationship with agents could change following the controversy.

Asked if he would engage with agent Noel Kelly in the future, Mr Bakhurst said that RTÉ would “have to consider carefully” the relationship with agents.

“Whether it's the right thing for RTÉ to deal with agents, given all the events, I think we need to consider that really carefully,” Mr Bakhurst said.

“I think if we change the type of relationship, they're [presenters] welcome to take advice. That doesn't mean we have to negotiate directly with agents.”

Mr Bakhurst also addressed ongoing concerns surrounding GAAGO, saying that all profits from the streaming service are funneled into broadcasting free-to-air GAA matches on RTÉ television.

It comes ahead of an Oireachtas media committee hearing on the streaming service, with representatives from sporting organisations and broadcasters due to appear on Thursday afternoon.

On criticism of the matches shown on GAAGO, Mr Bakhurst said there needed to be a review at the end of the current season and cited the shortened GAA season as an issue.

“We need to review the choices that were made and why they were made and make sure they were for the right reasons and in the interest of audiences overall,” Mr Bakhurst said.