Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly face second Oireachtas committee grilling

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are appearing before their second Oireachtas committee of the day following an explosive session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of their media committee appearance, the pair told the PAC that at all times during the genesis of a commercial deal between Mr Tubridy, RTÉ and Renault, they had been following RTÉ’s instructions.

At the PAC meeting, Mr Kelly was criticised by TDs for his handling of invoices for €75,000 payments due to Mr Tubridy for the years 2021 and 2022.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe asked Mr Kelly about the invoices raised for three €75,000 payments due to RTÉ, and how the first payment made by Renault had been treated differently to the following two.

“The invoices were raised with you, you have a fiduciary responsibility as director of your company. You raised two – for the same three payments – you raised them under different companies, and you raise them for different reasons, and invoiced them to different people.”

Mr Kelly replied: “We were under instruction, as you can see, ‘description from RTÉ’, ‘description from RTÉ’…”

He added: “Yeah, and they were sent under instruction to RTÉ, and we presumed that Renault were going to be paying this.”

Mr Tubridy told the PAC this morning that he was finding it hard to leave the house as he gave evidence to a committee over claims the broadcaster misreported fees paid to him.

In an extraordinary committee appearance, Mr Tubridy appeared emotional at times, and slammed his hand on the table during his opening statement.

He said he wishes to return as soon as possible to his weekday morning radio show “because it’s all I’ve got”.

“My name has been desperately sullied, I think my reputation has been sullied,” Mr Tubridy said, stating that he had been subjected to a “frenzy” and suggesting that he had been “cancelled”.

