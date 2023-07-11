Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly face PAC grilling

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly face the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today, one of two appearances before Oireachtas committees on Tuesday that may decide the presenter's return to the airwaves.

In his opening remarks, Mr Tubridy apologised to the Committee, to his colleagues at RTÉ and his listeners.

"I will begin by clearly and unambiguously stating that I am truly sorry for all of this and for any part which I have played - consciously or unconsciously - and anything which has contributed to the debacle we are dealing with today," he began.

Mr Tubridy said there are "seven material untruths" in relation to payments made to him and he would address each point.

He stressed that his decision to step down as host of Late Late Show had nothing to do with what has since emerged.

Mr Tubridy said he had begun thinking about leaving the show last year and came to the decision in January, informing RTÉ in March.

"I first became aware of this Grant Thornton review in May, some two months later, and even then I had no inkling of the bombshell that would come when RTÉ released their statement on June 22," he said.

The radio host said that he took a 20% pay cut from RTÉ in 2020.

He said it is untrue to say that he was covertly to secretly 'overpaid' by RTÉ.

Addressing his deal with Renault, Mr Tubridy said there was no secret agreement that he tried to conceal saying that the suggestion beggar's belief.

"I had a separate commercial agreement which was that I would make public appearances for them and the work that I do for Renault is all over social media. The suggestion makes no sense."

Closing his statement, he thanked his "hardworking" colleagues in RTÉ who he said have supported him over recent weeks.

In his opening statement, Noel Kelly, Mr Tubridy's agent, told the Committee that the under-declaration of his salary is “entirely a mess of RTÉ’s own making”.

Mr Kelly said that the abuse and harassment he and Mr Tubridy have endured since the story broke is something he would not wish on anybody.

Mr Kelly said that RTÉ “knew what they had paid Ryan”, saying that former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe had “set out the actual earnings for each of the relevant years correctly” in December 2019.

Yet, regardless in January 2021, “RTÉ made false or incorrect declarations about these same figures”.

The agent said that both he and Mr Tubridy put their trust in RTÉ and had no reason to suspect that there was any effort to try to hide any payments, adding that he was "shell shocked" by what has emerged.

Responding to questions from Sinn Féin's Imelda Munster said that the deal with Renault had nothing to do with Mr Tubridy taking a pay cut from RTÉ but was, rather, to "embelish the sponsorship".

His agent, Noel Kelly has said the scandal surrounding the under-declaration of Mr Tubridy's salary is “entirely a mess of RTÉ’s own making” and that the presenter has been made “a poster boy” for what has happened.

Mr Kelly also asserts that blaming former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes solely for the decision that RTÉ would underwrite Mr Tubridy’s contract with Renault “is incorrect”.

To this end, Mr Kelly is to provide a letter from former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe in February 2020 stating RTÉ would “provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract”.

RTÉ has rejected the claim "that an incorrect version of events was presented" to the Oireachtas.

Noel Kelly arriving at Leinster House this morning. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

Scrutiny of governance and financial affairs at RTÉ began after it admitted fees paid to its star presenter Tubridy had been underdeclared by €345,000 over the period 2017 to 2022.

RTÉ executives subsequently explained the sponsor of RTÉ’s flagship Late Late Show programme, Renault, paid Mr Tubridy €75,000 in 2020 under a tripartite deal, but then pulled out of the arrangement.

Two €75,000 payments made to Mr Tubridy for the years 2021 and 2022 were made by RTÉ as it had underwritten the amounts due to Mr Tubridy — in what TDs were told was a verbal agreement made on a Microsoft Teams meeting in May 2020.

Grant Thornton is probing the amounts RTÉ said led to Mr Tubridy’s fees from 2017-2019 being underdeclared; this report is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

